Jackson County honors fallen officers in memorial service

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement agencies from across Jackson County gathered together Wednesday to remember and honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

With white roses of remembrance placed on the reef for each one fallen, they named every officer killed while serving in the line of duty, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The fact is we know that every time they walk out the door you’re just not quite sure whether they’re going to make it back home,” said Connie Poisson.

Connie Poisson is the sister of Officer Niles Johantgen. He was killed in the line of duty in December of 1991. He left behind two sons, one who was only four months at the time.

“My family has been coming to this memorial for quite a few years. My brother was a police officer and unfortunately was killed in Atlanta, but he was a longtime resident here in Jackson,” said Poisson.

Every year law enforcement agencies come together and honor the fallen officers. This year honoring 11 with white roses of remembrance placed on the reef for each one fallen. Bringing comfort to those who lost loved ones.

“It’s a way to just remember and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Elmer Hitt, Jackson Police Department.

When an officer joins the force, they face the dangers of serving their community. Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette says those dangers become a selfless act.

“Probably any one of these officers that are out here would tell you they would sacrifice themselves to save a citizen,” said Schuette.

Families of the fallen have said every officer led with courage and commitment. They’re making sure their legacies are never forgotten.

“Not how they lost their lives, but how they lived their lives,” said Schuette.

“My mom and my dad who have now passed for years. We’ve been coming to this together, and just realizing how much it meant to them that their son had been honored in this way too,” said Poisson.

