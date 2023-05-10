Jackson College to host de-escalation, crisis intervention training class

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have the opportunity to participate in de-escalation and crisis intervention training, courtesy of Street Cop Training.

The organization, which offers law enforcement classes to members of the community, is holding the class at Jackson College.

The class, “De-escalation Training and Crisis Intervention That Actually Works,” will be taught by Jeffrey Scholz, a retired New York State Trooper with more than 25 years of experience.

The training will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jackson College’s James McDevitt Hall. You can register for the class here.

