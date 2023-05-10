Jackson College to host de-escalation, crisis intervention training class

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Jackson have the opportunity to participate in de-escalation and crisis intervention training, courtesy of Street Cop Training.

The organization, which offers law enforcement classes to members of the community, is holding the class at Jackson College.

The class, “De-escalation Training and Crisis Intervention That Actually Works,” will be taught by Jeffrey Scholz, a retired New York State Trooper with more than 25 years of experience.

The training will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jackson College’s James McDevitt Hall. You can register for the class here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Wanted fugitve on Michigan’s west side apprehended
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police identify 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning to stand trial
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker

Latest News

Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing
Jackson College to host de-escalation, crisis intervention training class
Leoni Township celebrates start of $11M rebuild for wastewater facility