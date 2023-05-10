Of Heumann Interest: MSU Baseball plays with purpose in Miracle League kickoff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Baseball team kicked off the annual Miracle League season at Valley Farms Park in Lansing.

This event is a special cause for the members of the MSU baseball team, who have been involved with the Miracle League since 2012.

The Miracle League is an organization that brings joy and happiness to athletes who face daily challenges in their lives. Each athlete has a pre-designated buddy from the MSU baseball team to mentor them and enjoy their successes. To these special athletes, every small success on the diamond is a treasure. The game of baseball is supposed to be fun, and these athletes certainly enjoy it.

Casey Mayes, a senior outfielder for the MSU baseball team, spoke of the joy he experiences as a buddy.

“It’s absolutely amazing coming out,” Mayes said. “You get to have the same buddy in the fall and in the spring, and after being here for five years, a lot of these faces are very recognizable. You end up with the kids, and it’s really fun.”

MSU coach Jake Boss expressed his pride in his players and their commitment to giving back.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Boss said. “Really proud of the way that they understand their platform and the way that they enjoy giving back.”

The Miracle League season officially starts in early June, but to have MSU players involved, they moved the kickoff game up while the Spartan players are still on campus.

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

