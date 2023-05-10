First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another great looking day is ahead with plenty of sunshine and we will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures near 80º. Even though it is warm the humidity levels will remain comfortable today. Tonight a few clouds will roll in over the area. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

A storm system over Kansas will push a warm front towards southern Michigan Friday. Ahead of the front rain showers are expected on and off Friday into Friday night. As we discussed yesterday, Saturday should be partly cloudy for most of us with just a very small chance of a stray shower. Sunday for Mother’s Day we should be mostly cloudy. We do hold on to the chance of a few rain showers Sunday, but the chance has actually decreased over the past 24 hours. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s and the mid 70s Saturday. It will be colder Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday through Wednesday promise to be dry with high temperatures near 70º and overnight lows in the 40s. The temperatures early next week will be close to our average high and low temperatures.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 11, 2023

Average High: 68º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1865

Jackson Record High: 91º 1922

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1907

