Fabiano’s family is just as sweet as their Mother’s Day treats

Nicole chats with Steve from Fabiano's Candies on how their homemade sweets make the perfect Mother's Day treat!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the heart of Downtown Lansing is a candy business that is full of heart. Fabiano’s Candies has history that dates back to 1924.

That’s when 14-year-old Michael Fabiano of Holland told his father the family’s ice cream parlor would be the perfect place to make and sell top-quality homemade candy. Then Michael married Jane Coscarelli and moved to Lansing. That’s when Mike taught Jane how to make candy using only the finest ingredients. Together, they passed the art on to their children and grandchildren.

Now, tradition continues through daughter, Madeline Fabiano Blair and grandson, Steven Blair.

Remembering this history is so impactful especially around Mother’s Day! Fabiano’s has the perfect sweet gifts for every mom.

For more information: https://www.fabianoscandies.com/

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

