EB lanes at St. Joseph Street, Waverly Road intersection closed for utility work

By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of W. St. Joseph Street and Waverly Road is undergoing utility work beginning Wednesday, causing eastbound lanes to close.

Ingham County Road Department said traffic control at the intersection is modified for Consumers Energy utility work.

The road closure will last a week. A detour was posted as work continues.

When traveling eastbound on W. St. Joseph Street, the detour will be W. St. Joseph Highway, Snow Road, West Michigan Avenue, and Waverly Road to St. Joseph Street.

