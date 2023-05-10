Eaton Rapids police seek suspect who placed nails under vehicle tires

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for the person responsible for placing nails under the tires of vehicles Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, police received three separate reports of nails placed under tires made between 1:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Police said two of the residences were on East Knight Street and one was on South East Street. Surveillance footage shows that all nails were placed 1:30-1:50 a.m.

No damages have been reported.

Police said two of the residences impacted were displaying flags supporting the LGTBQ+ community and one had the United States Flag.

Police provided images of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras. One of the images was captured with night vision, so the colors were altered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-507-3534.

