Dry weather ahead and the morning’s top headlines
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain holds off the next few days. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the day’s headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- Next chance of rain holds off until the end of the week
- Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project
- Advocacy groups meet with Michigan lawmakers to push for LGBTQ+ protections
- Public Health Emergency impact on mental health
- 400 new nurses graduate Lansing Community College
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 10, 2023
- Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 91° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 19° 1966
- Jackson Record High: 86º 1993
- Jackson Record Low: 21º 1966
