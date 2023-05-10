Dry weather ahead and the morning’s top headlines

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast.
By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain holds off the next few days. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the day’s headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 10, 2023

  • Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1966
  • Jackson Record High: 86º 1993
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1966

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Billy Joe Miel
Michigan State Police search for wanted fugitve on state’s west side
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Body of missing Michigan woman found in Huron National Forest

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast.
Dry weather ahead and the morning’s top headlines
COVID testing for Sparrow patients requires physician order
Suspects from North Carolina arraigned in connection to death of Michigan woman
5 teens, 1 adult arrested in unrelated car theft incidents withing two days in Kent County
5 teens, 1 adult arrested in unrelated car theft incidents within two days in Kent County