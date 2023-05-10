COVID testing for Sparrow patients requires physician order

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow patients will be required to have a physician order in advance to obtain a COVID test at all COVID testing sites.

Insurance will no longer cover COVID testing at Sparrow locations without a provider order due to the end of the federal Pandemic Declaration on Thursday, May 11.

Sparrow Medical Group patients seeking treatment or testing for COVID should contact their provider for a consultation and order.

Those without a primary care provider can request a Sparrow On-Demand video visit on the MySparrow Portal, or through a visit at any of Sparrow’s Urgent/Walk-in Care locations.

Patients can still get blood draws at the Frandor drive-thru site and COVID tests with a physician order.

The need for a physician order begins Friday, May 12.

