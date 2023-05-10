Community demands answers over delayed Village of Okemos project

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A special community meeting was held Tuesday to update residents on the Village of Okemos Project, which has seen more buildings torn down than go up over the past 10 years.

People who live in the community are tired of waiting and they pushed for answers from the developers.

The Village of Okemos isn’t a new project, it dates back to 2018, when the initial loan for the project was approved. Township Board members and people in the community have concerns about how long the project is taking as developers announced construction won’t begin until spring 2024.

“You’ve really had excuse after excuse after excuse with no development there in that site and it’s blight to us,” said Meridian Township Board Treasurer Phil Deschaine. “It’s blight right in the center of our community.”

The mixed-use development is meant to boost the city’s downtown area with an expected 200 residential units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

“We’re not seeing much action, we’re seeing you ask for grant and loan and Brownfield and TIF grants and we’ve given you all of that and still now another year away from construction, maybe,” Deschaine said. “If you really can’t develop it today the way it is maybe it’s time to sell the property and let another developer in rather than stringing this community along another year, stringing the board along another year because we’ve been waiting now five years.”

Developers said they’ve run into a lot of problems since the start of the project, with environmental contaminations left on the property from a gas station, the reconstruction of Okemos Road and other revitalization efforts. Developers said these problems must be fixed before construction starts.

“Inflation, that was a huge aspect coming out of COVID. We still have significant inflation that’s going on in various parts of our construction projects,” said project manager Eric Helzer. “And then interest rates, the high-interest rates have continued to go up well, they’ve leveled out a little bit, it is quite a different interest rate program that we have to deal with in our financing than we started in this project.”

Township Manager Frank Walsh said everyone needs to just be patient.

“If not them, who? They’re the ones who have $13 or 15 million in it and we don’t, we don’t have a dime in the property,” Walsh said. “We just have a high frustration level, which is understandable. But they have all the resources and the property and if not them, who?”

Developers said construction is set to start after they receive some final funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in the fall.

