Charter school students advocate for increased funding in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of students from charter schools gathered at the Capitol for a day dedicated to showcasing their academic projects.

Ranging from robotics to history, students from charter schools displayed their impressive works to promote and support their education. The event, which aimed to show support for charter school students, also provided an opportunity for students to meet with state lawmakers and discuss the need for funding for those studying in online charter schools.

Dan Quisenberry, an advocate for charter schools and the Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Public School Academies, expressed his concerns about funding.

“Funding is a major priority for the legislature and the governor right now,” Quisenberry said. “And they’ve certainly made the message all kids back on track. So for a cut to be placed on some kids and not others, doesn’t fit with that agenda.”

Unlike traditional public schools, charter schools receive no funding from the state and cannot leverage funding for their buildings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.