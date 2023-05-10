Arrive Alive Tour teaches Mid-Michigan students dangers of impaired driving

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan students had a high-tech lesson about the consequences of drinking, using drugs, and texting while behind the wheel. The lesson couldn’t have come at a better time with prom and graduation celebrations on the clock.

“It’s good to know the consequences before they happen in real life,” said Maddie Rigas.

Students like Maddie Rigas had a chance to get behind the wheel using virtual reality to mimic impaired driving.

“It wasn’t just that I wrecked another car like I was speeding, I wasn’t paying attention, I was swerving,” said Rigas.

The Arrive Alive Tour has been on the road traveling all over the country. Safe Driving Instructor Heidie Martinez has traveled to every state in the United States, teaching others the consequences of impaired driving.

“We kind of follow spring break and prom all over the country because that is when people are drinking underage,” said Martinez.

Drinking and using drugs are not the only factors of impaired driving, one in four crashes in the United States are a direct cause of texting and driving.

“We understood the dangers of drugs and alcohol while you’re driving but texting’s a whole new addiction,” said Martinez.

Wilson Talent Center Instructor Monique Colizzi said she tries to promote driving safety in her classroom.

“We definitely try to incorporate a lot of real-world experiences, whether it’s a case study, or the strive for a safer drive campaign that helps drive home and blend the curriculum with real-life learning,” said Colizzi.

Bringing the Arrive Alive Tour to the Wilson Talent Center was completely student-led. Hoping to focus on the fun of prom and graduation and not the consequences of impaired driving.

The Arrive Alive Tour will be visiting other schools across Michigan. Their next stop is Lawton High School.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.