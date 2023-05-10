Advocacy groups meet with Michigan lawmakers to push for LGBTQ+ protections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Groups met with state lawmakers Tuesday to ask them to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The goal today is again to bring awareness to issues that are impacting LGBTQ-plus Michiganders,” said Erin Knott, with Equality Michigan. “The work’s not done; there are many items out there that we hope to see with bills introduced very soon.”

Equality Michigan is advocating for lawmakers to support laws that would ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. They are also pushing for the creation of a statewide commission to represent LGBTQ+ members in government and advise the governor and state legislature on related issues.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.