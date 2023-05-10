Advocacy groups meet with Michigan lawmakers to push for LGBTQ+ protections

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Groups met with state lawmakers Tuesday to ask them to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The goal today is again to bring awareness to issues that are impacting LGBTQ-plus Michiganders,” said Erin Knott, with Equality Michigan. “The work’s not done; there are many items out there that we hope to see with bills introduced very soon.”

Equality Michigan is advocating for lawmakers to support laws that would ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. They are also pushing for the creation of a statewide commission to represent LGBTQ+ members in government and advise the governor and state legislature on related issues.

