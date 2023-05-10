5 teens, 1 adult arrested in unrelated car theft incidents within two days in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - One man and five teenagers were arrested in two days for allegedly stealing cars.

Kent County Sheriff’s deputies responded near South Park Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on May 9 for a report of three suspects checking car doors in the neighborhood.

The three suspects allegedly stole a vehicle and fled the deputies, but ran over spike strips just down the road.

The pursuit continued on Kalamazoo Avenue until the driver lost control and stopped along Kalamazoo Avenue near 52nd Street.

One suspect ran away, and a second was arrested in the vehicle.

Deputies located two pistols, cash and other items stolen from vehicles inside the stolen car.

An 18-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested on charges related to the case. The other suspect remains at large.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Plainfield Township on May 3.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the pursuit:

A first-hand look at deputies in action this morning. Please keep your keys, wallet, and firearms in your house, not your car. pic.twitter.com/uHWRrP4pZT — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) May 9, 2023

Three more teenagers were arrested in a similar incident on May 8 in Byron Township.

At around 6 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of Marchwood Court for multiple reports of suspects breaking into cars.

When deputies arrived, two cars fled but were later found at 68th Street and Clyde Park.

Police found four suspects running from the stolen cars and were all arrested. Three stolen cars were recovered.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to keep firearms, keys and cash out of vehicles as all of Kent County is targeted.

