Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning to go to trial

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of her child will go to trial.

Claire Powers and her 4-year-old son Liam were found in Lake Lansing upsidedown in a kayak in March 2022. Crews pulled Liam out of the water and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Powers told them her son was wearing a life jacket at the time, but they couldn’t find one at the scene.

Background: No life vest found for toddler who drowned in Lake Lansing, court documents say

Authorities said Powers waived her preliminary exam and the case will be bound over to Circuit Court and assigned a judge. If convicted, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

The next court date has not yet been set.

