Wet spring likely to bring increase in mosquito larvae habitats

Mosquito season
Mosquito season(WSAW)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is here, and with it comes mosquitoes.

The U.P.’s damp spring season is likely to provide more habitats for mosquito larvae. Mosquito larvae can only survive in still water. Bites can cause illnesses in animals and humans such as West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) medical entomologist, Emily Dinh says the best way to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses is to keep larvae from maturing to adulthood. Clearing out flowerpots, buckets, gutters or any other place where still water can gather is a good way to prevent larvae maturation.

Any mosquito could have a virus, so be sure to take the necessary precautions.

“With West Nile and triple E for example, if somebody were to fall ill with either of those diseases, the care there is only supportive, there isn’t an exact cure,” said Dinh. “So, it’s very important for disease prevention to prevent mosquito bites as much as you can.”

Additional tips are as follows:

· Time your activities. Most mosquitoes are active around dawn and dusk.

· Wear long pants and sleeves.

· Use proper repellent and be sure to follow the label instructions.

Dinh says there are resources for finding the proper bug repellent as well as an online Fight the Bite brochure that provides further information on the dangers of West Nile. She also says although they cannot predict where viruses might originate, if you report any sick or dead animals to the Michigan DNR it could help them predict the virus patterns.

