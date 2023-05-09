Vendors, food trucks line streets for Jackson Spring Fling

People around Jackson got to enjoy a day of outdoor activities in this year’s Jackson Spring Fling.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People around Jackson got to enjoy a day of outdoor activities in this year’s Jackson Spring Fling.

Vendors and food-trucks lined the streets in downtown Jackson. Business owners came out and set up in three different pods for people to check out and shop at.

The weather was perfect Sunday even though it was raining earlier in the morning when people set up shop.

One organizer says it is always great to meet new people in the community at today’s event. Coyn Speiser, Executive Director Jackson Downtown Development Authority explains ”that’s the beautiful part of what I do. Especially being new in the position is talking to the people who have their displays out and the retailers and talking to the people and feeling the energy. It’s nice, it’s great to hear things like this downtown and feel and be a part of it. They come out exclusively for this, so they get to experience everything else that is in Jackson.”

This was the third year for the Jackson Spring Fling event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Vendors, food trucks line streets for Jackson Spring Fling
Vendors, food trucks line streets for Jackson Spring Fling
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the pleasant days ahead. Plus Nicole...
Sunny mid-week ahead and a preview of Studio 10
Members of Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee appointed