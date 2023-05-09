Vendors, food trucks line streets for Jackson Spring Fling

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People around Jackson got to enjoy a day of outdoor activities in this year’s Jackson Spring Fling.

Vendors and food-trucks lined the streets in downtown Jackson. Business owners came out and set up in three different pods for people to check out and shop at.

The weather was perfect Sunday even though it was raining earlier in the morning when people set up shop.

One organizer says it is always great to meet new people in the community at today’s event. Coyn Speiser, Executive Director Jackson Downtown Development Authority explains ”that’s the beautiful part of what I do. Especially being new in the position is talking to the people who have their displays out and the retailers and talking to the people and feeling the energy. It’s nice, it’s great to hear things like this downtown and feel and be a part of it. They come out exclusively for this, so they get to experience everything else that is in Jackson.”

This was the third year for the Jackson Spring Fling event.

