‘Tis the season: Identifying and tracking ticks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tick season is officially here in Michigan, which means precautionary measures should be taken when venturing into wooded or grassy areas.

There are ways to lessen the chances of being bit by the pesky bug.

Many people are familiar with the dog tick, a tick found in grassy areas, but the tick that carries Lyme disease is the black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick—usually found in wooded areas.

It’s essential to wear tick repellent when venturing out into a wooded or grassy area.

If you can, adjust your clothing—wear long sleeves and tuck your pants into your socks.

“When you know you’re in these habitats, try to stick on the trails that the first point really,” said Jean Tsao, associate professor at Michigan State University. “Try to stick on the trails because these ticks don’t come out after you. It’s only if you brush against them that you will then contact them and be their host.”

The Mayo Clinic said Lyme disease transmission from a tick generally needs to be attached to a person’s skin for at least 36 hours. Although, other infections can be transferred in a few hours or even minutes.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, some signs and symptoms of tick-borne diseases include fever or chills, rash, headache, fatigue or muscle aches.

See also: Staying healthy during tick season

Identifying and tracking a tick can be as easy as touching the screen of a smartphone.

MSU partnered with the University of Wisconsin and Columbia University to develop a mobile research app called the Tick App—giving people easy access to reliable information about ticks right from their phones.

Not only does the app help prepare you before going into the outdoors, but it also helps to identify different ticks you may come in contact with.

You can upload a picture of a bug, and a researcher will determine whether it’s a tick at all or a tick you should be concerned about.

“That information is also helpful to our project as well as the state of Michigan because we share our data, and you may allow the state to figure out that there might be a place where there are black-legged ticks or dog ticks or lone star ticks, which are a new invasive tick in an area where they did not know previously,” said Tsao.

The Tick App has been around for five years. Each year, researchers make improvements based on the users’ feedback.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.