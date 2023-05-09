Sunshine sticks around and Tuesday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sunshine sticks around for the next few days. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the day’s headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 9, 2023

  • Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1979
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 2020

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Body of missing Michigan woman found in Huron National Forest
‘Tis the season: Identifying and tracking ticks
Plenty Of Sunshine Today
East Lansing considers Ingham County ID cards for underserved communities
East Lansing considers Ingham County ID cards for underserved communities