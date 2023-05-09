Sunny mid-week ahead and a preview of Studio 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weather looks pretty nice around Mid-Michigan over the next several days. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the pleasant days ahead. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10.
More:
- ‘Tis the season: Identifying and tracking ticks
- Missing boy found safe in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
- Michigan bill introduced to ban life without parole for convicted juveniles
- St. Vincent Catholic Charities helps Lansing refugees
- Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
- Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
- Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 9, 2023
- Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 92° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 88º 1979
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 2020
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.