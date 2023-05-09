Sunny mid-week ahead and a preview of Studio 10

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weather looks pretty nice around Mid-Michigan over the next several days. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the pleasant days ahead. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 9, 2023

  • Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1979
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 2020

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Members of Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee appointed
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
Michigan man sentenced for defrauding Department of Veteran Affairs, MI Treasury
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the...
‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio leaving California due to homelessness, crime