Search committee for next MSU president announced

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search committee for the next Michigan State University (MSU) president was announced Tuesday, and the Board of Trustees is leading the search.

Trustee Dennis Denno said the entire search committee includes a cross-section of the university community and additional essential viewpoints that add diverse and well-rounded perspectives as the search process begins.

Representatives from the undergraduate and graduate student body, university faculty, support staff, alums, athletic coaches and state leaders are included in the committee.

“The full search committee is reflective of the diverse voices and perspectives of those who care about Michigan State University,” said Denno. “Our commitment from the onset has been to ensure an inclusive process that leads us to a top candidate for the university’s 22nd president.”

The search committee members will review the comprehensive feedback offered through numerous open campus forums and listening sessions held to date and compile the characteristics and qualities desired in MSU’s next president.

They also will provide input and feedback on the position description and screen and interview applicants to advance a pool of qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

See the full list of committee members.

The university community and public can follow the search as it progresses.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Eastern Michigan University
EMU graduate killed in Texas mall shooting
Sunny and Pleasant Midweek
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole details the week’s forecast. Plus Taylor...
Sunshine sticks around and Tuesday’s headlines
Tom Izzo talks to media during his 'Year-ender' press conference on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family