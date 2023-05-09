Search committee for next MSU president announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search committee for the next Michigan State University (MSU) president was announced Tuesday, and the Board of Trustees is leading the search.

Trustee Dennis Denno said the entire search committee includes a cross-section of the university community and additional essential viewpoints that add diverse and well-rounded perspectives as the search process begins.

Representatives from the undergraduate and graduate student body, university faculty, support staff, alums, athletic coaches and state leaders are included in the committee.

“The full search committee is reflective of the diverse voices and perspectives of those who care about Michigan State University,” said Denno. “Our commitment from the onset has been to ensure an inclusive process that leads us to a top candidate for the university’s 22nd president.”

The search committee members will review the comprehensive feedback offered through numerous open campus forums and listening sessions held to date and compile the characteristics and qualities desired in MSU’s next president.

They also will provide input and feedback on the position description and screen and interview applicants to advance a pool of qualified candidates to the Board of Trustees for consideration.

See the full list of committee members.

The university community and public can follow the search as it progresses.

