Public Health Emergency impact on mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Public Health Emergency declared at the start of the pandemic ends on Thursday.

The Health Emergency made sure there was equal access to covid vaccines, testing and other vital services during the pandemic. One of the components of the Public Health Emergency is telehealth sessions.

During the pandemic, services like telehealth were in high demand and so was the demand for mental health care access.

“People were more willing to talk about it. It’s amazing. People will talk about depression, anxiety, substance-abuse disorders like they’re talking about primary care health, and that’s what we’ve always wanted,” said CEO Bob Sheehan.

Bob Sheehan works for the Michigan Community Mental Health Association. They oversee the 46 mental health care centers in Michigan.

He says telehealth services made things easier for those getting past the stigma of mental health.

“Once I’m ready to do that, I want to access it right now. Lack of access gets in the way of that,” said Sheehan.

Now that the Public Health Emergency is ending, many are wondering what that means for those still dealing with barriers.

“We saw disparities all throughout the pandemic. We saw disparities in regard to racial ethnic minorities, populations being hit by COVID-19 harder, especially places without reliable, health care systems,” said Matthew Budd.

Matthew Budd is the deputy health officer at the Jackson County Health Department. He agrees although the emergency is ending, disparities remain.

“My hope is that we can use this pandemic as a learning tool, to figure out how communication should work from a government standpoint, and from an agency standpoint to the community,” said Budd.

“There are people who find telehealth, and or find audio only a benefit, is much higher than anyone would have expected,” said Sheehan.

Looking forward, Budd hopes the progress made surrounding access to healthcare doesn’t disappear when the Public Health Emergency ends.

“I hope that with the end of the public health emergency, there will be some maintenance of those surveillance and monitoring tools that we developed to look at and highlight these disparities and figure out solutions,” said Budd.

On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Administration extended the telehealth flexibilities which allowed for the prescribing of substances without an in-person visit. This will stay in place until November 11, 2024.

