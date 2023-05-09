Proposal would ban Michigan teens from being sentenced to ‘life without parole’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray Michigan State Capitol Bureau) - There’s an effort to get rid of life sentences without parole for teenagers convicted of crimes in Michigan. A proposal in the State House would allow teens to ask to be released from prison after serving 10 years.

“It’s not fair. We don’t deserve this,” said Crystal Grigonis.

Grigonis fought back tears Tuesday while talking to reporters about her brother’s killer could be a free man one day.

Terrence Lee Taylor was 19 when he was sent to prison for killing Edward Arreguin in Lansing in 2000.

“Up until this point, we were told that my brother’s murderer was for life without parole,” said Grigonis.

Grigonis said Taylor was given a new sentence of 35 to 60 years last week. He’s already served 22 years.

Under proposals in the legislature, cases like this would happen more often. The House is considering bills that would allow people who were 19 and younger when they were given life without parole to get a new sentence after 10 years.

“What I can tell you is that is nowhere near the amount of time that we need to heal. We are all still healing,” said Grigonis.

Some prisoners are already being re-sentenced under a Supreme Court ruling in 2012. Those people said having a second chance means everything to them.”

“It means I have the chance and opportunity to make a difference,” said Leon Douglas.

Douglas was released in August 2022 after serving 50 years for killing someone when he was 19. He said teens serving life without parole aren’t able to gain new skills like other prisoners.

“We have to put something in there of that nature, where they would be able to survive to have some type of skills, to be given some type of skills,” said Douglas.

But Grigonis hoped lawmakers look at the bigger picture and think about the victims and their families.

“My own physical and mental health, and then to just be given this,” said Grigonis.

The Sentencing Project said 27 states, and Washington D.C., banned “life-without-parole” for people under 18. It said nine other states don’t have any teens serving life without parole.

