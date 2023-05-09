Owosso, four other water systems, receive national fluoridation awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Oral Health Program announced that five Michigan water systems, including Owosso, received national fluoridation awards.

Water systems in Baraga, Owosso, Ravenna, South Lyon and Wakefield were awarded the 2022 Community Water Fluoridation 50-Year Award from the American Dental Association (ADA), Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level optimal for preventing tooth decay.

The award was given to those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water for 50 consecutive years, starting in 1972.

“We are proud of the Michigan communities that exceed the CDC recommendations by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality, and water fluoridation has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and keeps Michigan residents healthy.”

In 2022, 106 public water systems in 26 states received these awards, including five communities in Michigan. Nationally, nearly 75% – or over 211 million people – are served by community water systems and have access to optimally fluoridated tap water.

