Michigan State Police search for wanted fugitve on state’s west side

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police’s West Michigan Enforcement Team is searching for a wanted fugitive.

According to authorities, Billy Joe Miel is a 43-year-old man from Muskegon County’s Blue Lake Township. Police said he is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on charges of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Police describe Miel as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He is bald and has multiple tattoos, including one behind his left ear.

Anyone who has seen Billy Joe Miel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Michigan Enforcement Team at 616-994-6520.

The West Michigan Enforcement Team is a multi-agency task force under the direction of the Michigan State Police that focuses on drug trafficking and money laundering on Michigan’s west side. It’s comprised of law enforcement agencies across Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.