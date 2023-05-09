Michigan officials warn seniors about scam artists at retirement tax town hall

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seniors across Mid-Michigan gained a better understanding of the state’s new retirement tax at a town hall meeting at the Delta Township Public Library.

Michigan Rep. Angela Witwer and Attorney General Dana Nessel addressed the audience Monday to explain how the new tax rule works and to answer questions.

The town hall meeting wasn’t just about the new tax, as Witwer and Nessel also discussed ways in which scam artists may take advantage of the elderly.

Nessel warned the audience that criminals are getting more creative with technology, citing artificial intelligence-related scams as a significant concern.

“The one that I’m most concerned about right now is this artificial intelligence-related scam where you can literally mimic a person’s voice or even a person’s face,” Nessel said.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Taxpayers won’t see any difference in this year’s filing. The retirement tax will be phased out over the next four years, beginning next year.

