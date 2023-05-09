Michigan man sentenced for defrauding Department of Veteran Affairs, MI Treasury

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Wyandotte man was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay over $28,000 restitution after defrauding the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Michigan Treasury.

Steven Decker, 34, pleaded no contest to two counts of Receiving Stolen Property valued at $1,000 to $20,000 in the Wayne County Circuit Court, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Decker was charged with the theft of monies from the Michigan Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property Division and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The $28,506 restitution order represents the portion of stolen funds, amounting to over $400,000, Decker received from a co-defendant and spent with the knowledge that the funds were stolen.

One of Decker’s co-defendants is awaiting trial in the Wayne County Circuit Court regarding the funds embezzled from Michigan’s Unclaimed Property and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

In June of 2022, Decker’s other co-defendant, Melissa Flores, was sentenced to two years in prison and was ordered to pay $110,000 restitution for her role in the scam.

