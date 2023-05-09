Michigan hosts EV Ride and Drive event to promote sustainable transportation

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan fast-tracks electric vehicle projects, an EV Ride and Drive event pulled into Lansing Tuesday.

The groups Clean Fuels Michigan and the Michigan Conservative Energy Forum hosted the event.

Ford, General Motors, Stelantis and Tesla showed off their vehicles. Lawmakers and community members got to test drive everything from sports cars to SUVs to buses and commercial transport vehicles that reduce pollution and fossil fuel use.

“We really want to demonstrate the breadth of the industry and how no matter what size vehicle you want, there’s likely something on the market today,” said Jane McCurry, with Clean Fuels Michigan.

Michigan has added roughly 13,000 new jobs in the clean energy sector in the last year alone.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

American Airlines
FAA approves AA nonstop flight from Lansing to Washington D.C.
Search committee for next MSU president announced
Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family
Proposal would ban Michigan teens from being sentenced to ‘life without parole’
Proposal would ban Michigan teens from being sentenced to ‘life without parole’