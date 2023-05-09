Michigan hosts EV Ride and Drive event to promote sustainable transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan fast-tracks electric vehicle projects, an EV Ride and Drive event pulled into Lansing Tuesday.

The groups Clean Fuels Michigan and the Michigan Conservative Energy Forum hosted the event.

Ford, General Motors, Stelantis and Tesla showed off their vehicles. Lawmakers and community members got to test drive everything from sports cars to SUVs to buses and commercial transport vehicles that reduce pollution and fossil fuel use.

“We really want to demonstrate the breadth of the industry and how no matter what size vehicle you want, there’s likely something on the market today,” said Jane McCurry, with Clean Fuels Michigan.

Michigan has added roughly 13,000 new jobs in the clean energy sector in the last year alone.

