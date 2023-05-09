Members of Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee appointed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced appointments to the Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee Tuesday.

The committee was established by by Executive Order 2022-14 following a unanimous recommendation from the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform.

The advisory committee is in charge of supporting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) by recommending quality assurance and improvement processes for juvenile residential and detention facilities statewide.

“The Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will help us better serve young people by guiding our efforts to upgrade facilities and improve processes,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s appointees will recommend changes to support young Michiganders and help ensure that one mistake does not catch someone in a cycle of recidivism. Let’s continue working together to lead the nation on justice issues.”

“As Chair of the Task Force, I am pleased to see the establishment of this advisory committee to guide our state as we chart a new path forward for our juvenile justice system,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “By bringing together people with diverse backgrounds from across our state to inform our efforts, we will be better able to support the well-being and futures of young people impacted by the juvenile justice system.”

The approved recommendations establish a statewide blueprint for aligning policies and practices across the juvenile justice continuum with research and best practice, including:

Expanding diversion opportunities for youth who are not a public safety risk.

Creating a statewide juvenile public defense system and best practice standards.

Increasing funding for effective community-based programs, including alternatives to incarceration, and tying funding to evidence-based practices.

Adopting data-driven tools to guide diversion, court, and detention decisions.

Strengthening standards and quality assurance for local probation practices and statewide residential programs.

Expanding data collection to measure system performance, outcomes, and equity.

Establishing a statewide advisory board of youth and families impacted by the system to help guide ongoing system improvements.

All members are appointed for a term commencing May 9, 2023 and expiring October 1, 2024.

See full list of appointed committee members.

The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform was composed of leaders from across branches of government, state and local agencies, those working in and impacted by the system, and other stakeholders, and was facilitated by The Council of State Governments Justice Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.