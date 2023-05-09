Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker

Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a road crew member.

Background: Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker

The crash happened March 3 inside a construction zone near the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue, near Lawrence Township. According to authorities, Rene Rangel, a 58-year-old man from Dowadiac, was holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck.

Police said the driver of a 1997 Dodge failed to follow traffic controls, rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet and then struck and killed Rangel while attempting to pass the Chevrolet.

Police believed drugs were a factor in the crash and awaited lab results. Michigan State Police announced Tuesday that Logan Ryan Brown was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death, moving violation causing death in a work zone and operation without security.

Police said he was arraigned Tuesday on all charges.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Isabella County...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft case
WVU Medicine Telemedicine
Public Health Emergency impact on mental health
Public Health Emergency impact on mental health
Public Health Emergency impact on mental health
400 new nurses graduate Lansing Community College