Man charged with OWI in crash that killed Michigan road worker
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a road crew member.
Background: Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker
The crash happened March 3 inside a construction zone near the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue, near Lawrence Township. According to authorities, Rene Rangel, a 58-year-old man from Dowadiac, was holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck.
Police said the driver of a 1997 Dodge failed to follow traffic controls, rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet and then struck and killed Rangel while attempting to pass the Chevrolet.
Police believed drugs were a factor in the crash and awaited lab results. Michigan State Police announced Tuesday that Logan Ryan Brown was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death, moving violation causing death in a work zone and operation without security.
Police said he was arraigned Tuesday on all charges.
