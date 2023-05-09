How to Create Your Retirement Checklist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Everyone wants retire early, but let’s make sure we retire correctly.

Mike from LifePlan Financial stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the importance of having a checklist in hand when you are navigating the retirement process.

He answers all your questions from social security, income planning, tax planning and so much more.

If you want to learn more about putting your retirement checklist together, Mike has a great offer for for the first five callers with savings of $500,000 or greater.

He’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you and this will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with the roadmap analyzing where you are right now and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement and a game plan where you need to be.

The number to call is 517-200-3330.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.