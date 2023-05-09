How to Create Your Retirement Checklist

Let’s retire correctly! Mike for LifePlan Financial Design is helping your write your financial checklist!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Everyone wants retire early, but let’s make sure we retire correctly.

Mike from LifePlan Financial stopped by Studio 10 to talk about the importance of having a checklist in hand when you are navigating the retirement process.

He answers all your questions from social security, income planning, tax planning and so much more.

If you want to learn more about putting your retirement checklist together, Mike has a great offer for for the first five callers with savings of $500,000 or greater.

He’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you and this will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with the roadmap analyzing where you are right now and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement and a game plan where you need to be.

The number to call is 517-200-3330.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

Fireworks Glass Studios
Celebrate and honor your mother with a unique gift from Fireworks Glass Studios
mike from life plan financial
Building Your Retirement Plan
Momination Winners
Momination Winners Day 2
Ten out of Ten
Ten out of Ten May, 9, 2023