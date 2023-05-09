First Alert Weather Forecast

Next chance of rain holds off until the end of the week
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High pressure over Michigan will keep the sunshine going for a few more days. We will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Under clear skies tonight temperatures should dip back into the low 50s. Thursday plan on more sunshine with high temperatures near 80º.

Unsettled weather is still expected Friday into the weekend, but a few changes have been made to the forecast. Rain is still expected to move into the area Friday and the chance of rain holds on for Friday night. It now appears that any rain Saturday will be early in the day and most of Saturday will be dry. Rain showers are still expected Sunday, but it will not be an all day rain. High temperatures Friday and Saturday top out in the mid 70s. High temperatures Sunday may only be in the upper 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 10, 2023

  • Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1966
  • Jackson Record High: 86º 1993
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1966

