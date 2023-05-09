FAA approves AA nonstop flight from Lansing to Washington D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - American Airlines was granted approval to continue daily nonstop service between Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.

This five-year extension will secure the LAN-DCA route through October 2028.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved American’s petition to continue to operate the Lansing-to-D.C. route. The decision comes after over 800 mid-Michigan travelers, 23 governmental officials and 65 business leaders emailed or sent letters to the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation urging approval of the American petition after it was filed in February.

Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority said “we are grateful to our congressional delegation and our business community for their strong support.”

Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning said “American has proudly served this route since 2016.”

“Continuing direct service between Michigan’s Capital and our nation’s Capital is a major boost to mid-Michigan’s economy,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Senator Gary Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee said “I’m pleased the FAA will continue this route, which will not only help maintain lower fares and convenient schedules for travelers, but will also support further economic growth and opportunity throughout the region.”

American was originally granted an exemption for two slots at DCA in spring 2016 and began service between Lansing and Washington, D.C., in July 2016. A slot exemption is the right to take off or land at an airport where operations are limited. The DCA exemption was slated to expire this October 2023 – which is why community leaders began rallying support for American’s extension request in January of this year.

“This is great news for the business community!” said Tim Daman, Lansing Regional Chamber president & CEO. “Business leaders throughout the mid-Michigan area rallied to support this service. Thank you to American Airlines and our businesses for the continued support of Capital Region International Airport.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.