EMU graduate killed in Texas mall shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate was identified as one of the victims killed at the mass shooting in Texas Saturday.

Aishwarya Thatikonda graduated from EMU in Dec. 2020 with a Master of Science in construction management.

Thatikonda was one of at least eight killed by a gunman at Allen Premium Outlets Saturday, May 6. Several others were also injured.

EMU said she was working as a project engineer with a Texas-based construction firm and went to the mall with a friend to go shopping in advance of her 28th birthday.

“We were deeply saddened to learn this morning that an Eastern Michigan University graduate, Aishwarya Thatikonda, was among those killed in Saturday’s shooting at a mall outside of Dallas, Texas,” said EMU in a statement released on May 8. “As the nation has to once again grapple with a senseless act of gun violence, we share our condolences with Aishwarya’s family and friends. She will forever be remembered as a strong Eastern Michigan University Eagle.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.