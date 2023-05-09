Electronic Arts senior director talks future of gaming industry at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The creative director of Electronic Arts Sports made a stop Tuesday in East Lansing.

The Lansing Economic Club welcomed Brian Murray to their luncheon on the Michigan State University campus, where he spoke about the future of the gaming industry. Murray, the senior director of Electron Arts, worked on games such Madden NFL and NCAA Sports.

He spoke about how gaming can be a benefit for businesses and a great way to explore the power of technology.

The pandemic forced people in the gaming sector to move to a remote format.

“It’s something that Michigan should really note because we’re not New York, we’re not LA, we’re not Atlanta,” Murray said. “It’s one of those things where back in the day, when I went to college here, I was like, ‘When I graduate, I’m going to hop in my car, I’m gonna live in my car moved to LA, it’s the only way to work in media.’ And now, I just feel like there’s so much more opportunity.”

Electronic Arts is one of the largest video game companies in the United States. Its headquarters is in California.

