Electronic Arts senior director talks future of gaming industry at MSU

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The creative director of Electronic Arts Sports made a stop Tuesday in East Lansing.

The Lansing Economic Club welcomed Brian Murray to their luncheon on the Michigan State University campus, where he spoke about the future of the gaming industry. Murray, the senior director of Electron Arts, worked on games such Madden NFL and NCAA Sports.

He spoke about how gaming can be a benefit for businesses and a great way to explore the power of technology.

The pandemic forced people in the gaming sector to move to a remote format.

“It’s something that Michigan should really note because we’re not New York, we’re not LA, we’re not Atlanta,” Murray said. “It’s one of those things where back in the day, when I went to college here, I was like, ‘When I graduate, I’m going to hop in my car, I’m gonna live in my car moved to LA, it’s the only way to work in media.’ And now, I just feel like there’s so much more opportunity.”

Electronic Arts is one of the largest video game companies in the United States. Its headquarters is in California.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Paul Stiles
Man charged with murder in Jackson County shooting
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

American Airlines
FAA approves AA nonstop flight from Lansing to Washington D.C.
Search committee for next MSU president announced
Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family
Proposal would ban Michigan teens from being sentenced to ‘life without parole’
Proposal would ban Michigan teens from being sentenced to ‘life without parole’