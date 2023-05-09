East Lansing considers Ingham County ID cards for underserved communities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A meeting was held Monday night by East Lansing’s Human Rights Commission to discuss the possibility of creating Ingham County ID cards.

These ID cards would be used as a form of photo identification that could replace a state driver’s license or ID for people who are unable to attain either. The commission believes that this program would be beneficial for underserved communities, including undocumented people, homeless individuals and veterans.

In the presentation, it was revealed that 7-11% of people in the United States do not have ID, 25% of whom are people of color. The East Lansing Human Rights Commission said that because of Lansing’s refugee population, they want to create programs that give everyone an equal opportunity.

During the meeting, Keta Cowan, who created a similar program in Washtenaw County, emphasized the importance of having a government-issued ID.

“People who are not marginalized who have licenses and IDs and can get a replacement birth certificate don’t realize how hard it is to live without one and how difficult it is now to break that Catch-22,” Cowan said. “Everyone has to fill out an I-9 to get a job, if you don’t have a government-issued ID, you can’t even complete the first section of the I-9 and get a provisional job until you’re able to come back with proof of sections B and C.”

Karen Hoene, the Vice Chair of the Human Rights Commission, expressed her support for the program, stating that it was born out of a desire to support the undocumented community and other marginalized communities.

“I started out looking into this, mostly, to support the undocumented community and then I learned as I studied this more and talked with folks that have been doing this, that it impacts way more than folks that are undocumented,” Hoene said.

One concern for undocumented people getting the proposed county ID is the lack of security.

“I absolutely think we would have to do due diligence to reach out to communities individually to organizations and agencies that represent undocumented folks and make sure,” Hoene said. “No one would be forced to get an ID like this, I think that having it as an option will be important but I would certainly want to get input from the undocumented community about what this would look like, how they feel about this, and what level of support we would have from them.”

While the commission plans to have a written statement in support of the program ready to present to the city council by July, they emphasized that further action would be necessary to get the program started.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.