Celebrate and honor your mother with a unique gift from Fireworks Glass Studios

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Mother’s Day is coming up fast and if you’re looking for a unique gift idea and want to shop local, be sure to check out Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston.

They’ve got a wonderful selection of hand-blown glass items including vases, ornaments and one-of-a-kind garden art.

They also have a very special way to honor your late mother by using their ashes into the glass.

Plus, you can also pick out a special gift for a graduation or wedding. Check out the video to learn more about the special items you can find at Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston!

For more information: https://fireworks-glass.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.