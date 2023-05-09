Celebrate and honor your mother with a unique gift from Fireworks Glass Studios

Rachelle stopped by Fireworks Glass Studios to see the stunning gifts you can get your mom for Mother's Day!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Mother’s Day is coming up fast and if you’re looking for a unique gift idea and want to shop local, be sure to check out Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston.

They’ve got a wonderful selection of hand-blown glass items including vases, ornaments and one-of-a-kind garden art.

They also have a very special way to honor your late mother by using their ashes into the glass.

Plus, you can also pick out a special gift for a graduation or wedding. Check out the video to learn more about the special items you can find at Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston!

For more information: https://fireworks-glass.com/

