Building Michigan Communities Conference addresses state’s housing crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Building Michigan Communities Conference was held at the Lansing Center Tuesday.

It was the first time the conference has been in-person since the pandemic.

They believe housing is a right and that everyone deserves a safe and affordable home to live. Conference leaders said Michigan is in a housing crisis.

“We’re about 190,000 housing units short in our state right now, our housing is expensive. Over the last decade, our cost of single-family homes has gone up about 84% while incomes have only gone up about 25% during the same time period,” said Amy Hovey, with the Michigan Housing Authority. “Homeownership is out of reach for more and more Michigan families and that’s one of the reasons we’re here today is to tackle those issues.”

The Building Michigan Communities Conference runs through Wednesday at the Lansing Center.

