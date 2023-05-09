Building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus named after MSU coach Tom Izzo and family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Medical Services building on McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital campus is named after Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and his family, Gillespie Group announced Tuesday.

The Medical Services Building, owned by Gillespie Group, opening in June 2023 in the University Health Park, is now named “Izzo Family Medical Center.”

The naming opportunity comes after the contributions Michigan State University’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, his wife Lupe, and their family made in the community over the past 27 years.

With signage installed later this week on the 60,400 sq ft building, visitors will see “Izzo Family Medical Center” externally on the south side of the building in dark green, under the McLaren Greater Lansing signage, as well as at the entrance of the main lobby.

“The collaboration of expertise between McLaren, MSU Healthcare, Corewell Health and Gillespie Group is a great example of the work needed to advance and secure our community’s wellbeing,” said Tom Izzo.

“Having our family be a part of this development in support of bringing the innovative medical services to impact the region for generations to come is an honor,” said Lupe Izzo.

