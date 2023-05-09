Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks individual in Kinderhook Township incident

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual for questioning.

According to authorities, the person may have crucial information regarding an incident that occurred in Kinderhook Township on Saturday. Further details were not revealed at the time.

The sheriff’s office released a photograph of the individual they are seeking to speak with.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2325.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.