Branch County Sheriff’s Office seeks individual in Kinderhook Township incident

Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact Undersheriff Eichler or Sgt. Fillmore at 517-278-2325.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual for questioning.

According to authorities, the person may have crucial information regarding an incident that occurred in Kinderhook Township on Saturday. Further details were not revealed at the time.

The sheriff’s office released a photograph of the individual they are seeking to speak with.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2325.

