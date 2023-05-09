Body of St. Clair County woman found in Michigan national forest

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a St. Clair County woman was found Sunday in Huron National Forest.

Karen Adams, 77, was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on May 3 when she left a family member’s home in Montmorency County driving a silver 2018 Chevrolet Cruze.

A family member reported her disappearance to Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office, prompting the search on Wednesday.

The family member said Adams had dementia.

On May 6 at around noon, a group of off-road vehicle riders located Adams’ vehicle in Oscoda County and contacted Oscoda County Central Dispatch.

The vehicle was stuck on Snowmobile Trail LP 968 in the Huron National Forest, north of the Deyarmond Valley Road and Union Corners Road intersection.

When initial responders could not find Adams close to the vehicle, a more extensive search was initiated with Michigan State Police Canine Units and a helicopter.

The search went into Saturday night and early Sunday morning but was suspended for a short time due to inclement weather. Crews resumed the search by late Sunday morning.

A ground search crew found Adams dead less than a mile from her car on May 8.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the cause of death had not been confirmed, but exposure to the elements is believed to be the cause. No foul play was suspected.

