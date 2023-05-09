400 new nurses graduate Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Healthcare facilities in the United States are still struggling to find and keep nurses. Some hospitals like Henry Ford are even bringing in nurses from overseas to help fill the gaps. In a new report, the number of nurses planning to leave their jobs remains high.

On May 9, 2023 at Lansing Community College, 400 new registered nurses took part in their pinning ceremony. Graduates told News 10 that the health field is demanding but they are prepared to provide compassionate care to their patients.

When Jordan McCain was hospitalized from COVID-19, she said that’s when she knew which route to take in the healthcare field.

“I always knew I wanted to be in the healthcare field,” McCain said. ”I wanted to be a surgeon but I wanted more bedside care.”

McCain said her experience in the hospital will make her a better nurse. “I didn’t have a great experience and so I think just having that patient aspect and knowing how it feels, how a patient feels when things just aren’t going OK.”

More than 9,000 licensed Michigan nurses said they are emotionally exhausted. Nearly 40% are planning to leave their job within the next year. They also reported planning to reduce their clinical hours or quit. As nurses continue to leave their jobs, people like Peter Terry are stepping in. “I’m general manager for Launch Trampoline Park but I am now a graduate nurse.”

In addition to increasing the number of male nurses in Michigan, Terry shared what made him try a new career.

“We need more nurses,” Terry said. “We need more great nurses.”

He added getting to know the patients and their families is his favorite part of nursing.

Disregarding the issues, McCain said she knows this will be a rewarding career experience for her.

“I think that’s what makes the impact just a little bit more special. Deciding that even though we have these disadvantages as nurses, to be able to still go into that work field and pursue that career, I think is going to be very fulfilling for me,” McCain said.

Some of the nurses who were pinned at the May 9th ceremony already have jobs lined up at local hospitals which will help fill the nursing shortage.

