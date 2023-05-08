Woman injured, suspect at large after shooting at Hazel Street in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was shot in the head early Monday morning near River Point Park.

Lansing Police responded to the 200 block of East Hazel Street on May 8 just after 3 a.m.

Police said the woman was awake and talking when they arrived at the scene.

No arrests were made, and a suspect has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

