What the Tech App of the Day: WaterLlama

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyone feels that we should drink more water - the trouble is we need to be reminded. You can do that on your smartphone in a couple of different ways, but this app called WaterLlama smartphone app makes it easy.

WaterLlama simply tracks how much water you drink and sends reminders to make sure you’re getting enough.

You’ll enter your age, gender, height, and weight so WaterLlama can calculate how many ounces you need. When you drink any beverage you log it in the app.

WaterLlama uses animated characters that fill up with different colors as you log your intake making it easier to see your progress.

If you start the day with a tall glass of water, log it in the app. Track your other beverages too and the app shows how much hydration they provide. For example, water has a hydration level of 100% while milk provides roughly 30% more.

WaterLlama sends notifications through the phone and an Apple Watch throughout the day so you don’t forget and you can log your intake on the watch as well. It syncs with the Apple Health app automatically.

At the end of the day, you’ll get a visual of how much you drank or how much you need to drink.

WaterLlama is free with some very basic features, the premium version is $7 a year. Which is about the same price as a few bottles of water. Sorry Android users, WaterLlama is iPhone only.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.