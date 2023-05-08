Report reveals grades of Michigan’s infrastructure

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the American Society of Civil Engineers will unveil results from its 2023 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure in Lansing.

The report assesses 14 infrastructure categories in Michigan: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, public parks, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, stormwater, transit, and wastewater. The report will also have a spotlight on broadband across the state.

“The purpose of the 2023 Report Card for Michigan’s Infrastructure is to raise public awareness of the importance of modern and well-maintained infrastructure,” the American Society of Civil Engineers said in a release to News 10. “This report will help citizens and decision-makers understand how Michigan’s infrastructure is faring and what can be done to modernize its systems.”

