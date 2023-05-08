State Police investigate fatal crash in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are on the scene of a fatal crash in Eaton County Monday.

MSP Troopers responded to the intersection of Mt. Hope Highway and Cochran Road in Oneida Township on May 8 at around 11 a.m. for a fatal car crash.

The intersection is closed as troopers conduct their investigation.

No further details were given at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County (WILX)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.