State Police investigate fatal crash in Eaton County

By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are on the scene of a fatal crash in Eaton County Monday.

MSP Troopers responded to the intersection of Mt. Hope Highway and Cochran Road in Oneida Township on May 8 at around 11 a.m. for a fatal car crash.

The intersection is closed as troopers conduct their investigation.

No further details were given at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

