St. Vincent Catholic Charities helps Lansing refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Vincent Catholic Charities is helping hundreds of refugees who now call Lansing home. Starting Monday, they’re hosting their furniture donation drive to help refugees.

“When they arrive in Lansing, in many cases they arrive with just one little bag. and we know that they will need literally everything,” said Veronika Parsamova.

Veronica Parsamova is an immigrant from Ukraine. With the help of donations, they’re providing refugees with new and gently used household essentials such as sofas, kitchen tables, new sheets, blankets and more.

Many refugees come to the states with language barriers or with no support.

“We are trying to make their houses as welcoming, as nice as possible,” said Parsamova. “It helps them to start their life over and the second thing is just donating to refugees. You are showing the welcoming face of the Lansing community.”

And now she’s helping others settle into their new life. “As a person who came here in America as an immigrant, I understand very well that it takes a lot of struggles. It takes a lot of knowledge education to get adjusted to this life,” said Parsamova.

“When a family walks into a home it provides comfort and dignity,” said Ali Pirich.

Ali Pirich also works at St. Vincent Charities. She says they’re anticipating more than 300 refugees this year, in Lansing alone.

“That breaks down to resettling about 40 individuals each month,” said Pirich.

They both agree that it takes a community to help refugees feel welcome.

“In a couple of years when they are American citizens, they will remember the kindness and generosity of the community and they will think oh now it’s my turn. now it’s my turn to help somebody who is starting their life here in Lansing,” said Parsamova.

A city that hundreds of refugees call home. St. Vincent Catholic Charities will be accepting donations until May 12th. They also provide refugees with other resources, so they can become self-sufficient.

