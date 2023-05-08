Showers to end our Monday and what’s on Studio 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some rain works back into the forecast this afternoon, but most of this week looks really good around our state. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details and Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor Gattoni for a look at what’s coming up on Studio 10!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 8, 2023
- Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 90° 1896
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1979
- Jackson Record Low: 28º 2020
