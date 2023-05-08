Rain returns and Monday’s headlines
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain showers return to kick off the week after a pleasant weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on when we can expect the rain and how long it will last. Plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your Monday.
- Showers return this afternoon
- East Lansing businesses expect busy summer following MSU graduation
- MSU shooting survivor invited to 76ers game by James Harden
- 1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Jackson County
- Woman injured, suspect at large after shooting at Hazel Street in Lansing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 8, 2023
- Average High: 67º Average Low 45º
- Lansing Record High: 90° 1896
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1979
- Jackson Record Low: 28º 2020
