Punks With Lunch Lansing faces setback after food pantry vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the COVID-19 pandemic exposed issues like food insecurity where a growing number of people lost access to food, communities across the United States found a way to help those in need. Food pantries have become more popular offering snacks and items to complete a meal.

Julia Miller at Punks With Lunch Lansing and helps stock food pantries around Mid-Michigan. She said at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday a neighbor stopped by her house to let her know that the Tardis Food Pantry had been tampered with.

“So we went down there and discovered that somebody had removed all of the wooden shelves inside of the food pantry, as well as the light that’s on top of the pantry. And there’s a cooler that’s next to it that had been locked it, that had been removed as well.”

Miller said that it was not an isolated attack on Punks With Lunch Lansing or food pantries. Others were targeted as well. She said a mailbox was taken from her neighbor’s home and items were almost stolen from a local business. Miller said the three events were caught on camera and the same person was behind them all.

“So it was just somebody who was seeking out opportunities and potentially out of desperation of finding items that they needed.”

Without the shelves, Miller said she can’t replace the food. “So it affects us as far as the time, the money that it takes to replace the shelving. It affects us now that we can’t help as many people to get their food resources.”

An issue Miller said won’t last long. She already has food items ready and waiting to be restocked inside the pantry.

“You know the silver lining in that well now the shelves are out of the pantry right now and that gives us an opportunity to give it a spring cleaning and to wipe it down and do some repairs to it.”

At this time, Punks With Lunch said they have not filed a police report.

